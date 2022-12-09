Brazil’s World Cup elimination stuns football fans

Brazil’s shock elimination from the Fifa World Cup has left football fans in a state of shock globally. This was after Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties in the first quarter-final of the competition.

The match between the south American giants and the 2018 World Cup runners-up remained goalless until the end of the 90 minutes. However, Brazil took the lead in the 105th minute of the extra time through a goal by Neymar. This was Neymar’s 77th international goal for Brazil as he equalled the record previously held by legendary Pele.

However, just when Brazil looked set to progress to another World Cup semi-final, Croatia’s substitute Bruno Petkovic scoring a stunning goal in the 117th minute of the match.

The match went into penalties and Croatia managed to win the match 4-2.

Brazil are out of World Cup.. What a shock and what a performance by Croatia.. pic.twitter.com/wnbjOGD3ko — Muzamil Mahmood (@CoachMuzamil) December 9, 2022

Brazil getting knocked out is the biggest shock. This world cup is goated 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dkfGIHvPWo — 『Jay』Ⓙ (@FreddoAkh) December 9, 2022

Honestly was leaning towards Brazil winning it after the Korea performance. Felt they over celebrated a bit at extra time half time – didn’t like that. Job wasn’t done. Massive shock. But Modric – how’s he still playing this well!? 🙌 — Ste Howson (@MrStephenHowson) December 9, 2022

The shock has happened Brazil out!!!!! — Sarang Sood (@SarangSood) December 9, 2022

Can’t believe that Brazil has been knocked out of the World Cup #FIFAWorldCup — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) December 9, 2022

Football will shock you… Brazil is out … This was supposed to be Neymar’s day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TiWaZayUvE — AMOTO💙 (@femi4yo) December 9, 2022

Experts were hoping for a World Cup semi-final between the two south American footballing giants but it now appears that Argentina will face Croatia in the first semi-final. Croatia had lost to France in the 2018 World Cup final.