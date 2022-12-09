Brazil’s World Cup elimination stuns football fans

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Brazil’s shock elimination from the Fifa World Cup has left football fans in a state of shock globally. This was after Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties in the first quarter-final of the competition.

The match between the south American giants and the 2018 World Cup runners-up remained goalless until the end of the 90 minutes. However, Brazil took the lead in the 105th minute of the extra time through a goal by Neymar. This was Neymar’s 77th international goal for Brazil as he equalled the record previously held by legendary Pele.

Also Read: Brazil thrash Korea 4-1, Japan knocked out of World Cup by Croatia

However, just when Brazil looked set to progress to another World Cup semi-final, Croatia’s substitute Bruno Petkovic scoring a stunning goal in the 117th minute of the match.

The match went into penalties and Croatia managed to win the match 4-2.

Experts were hoping for a World Cup semi-final between the two south American footballing giants but it now appears that Argentina will face Croatia in the first semi-final. Croatia had lost to France in the 2018 World Cup final.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR