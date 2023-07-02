Ashes 2023: Controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow mars Australia’s 43-run victory over England in Lord’s Test

The controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow marred Australia’s 43-run victory over England in the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s on Sunday. The development led to unprecedented scenes inside the Lord’s as some of the Marylebone Cricket Club members staged protests targeting Austrian players as they returned to their dressing room.

The MCC later has suspended three members over altercations with Australian players at Lord’s.

The MCC said in its statement, “They (the suspended members) will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place.”

Issuing a public apology for its members’ behaviour, the MCC added, “We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by [Australia captain] Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the club.

“MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia.”

This was after Aussie wicket-keeper controversially stumped Bairstow, who had left the crease thinking the umpire had called the over.

A furious English skipper, Ben Stokes, said that he would have withdrawn the appeal if he had found an Aussie batter in a similar situation.

“Jonny was in his crease, then out of his crease to come down and have the chat,” Stokes told the BBC.

Aussie skipper, Pat Cummins, said that Carey dismissing Bairstow was a ‘fair play.’

With this win, Aussies have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes series.

Scores in Brief:

Australia 416 (Smith 110, Head 77) & 279 (Khawaja 77; Broad 4-65)

England 325 (Duckett 98, Brook 50; Starc 3-88) & 327 (Stokes 155)