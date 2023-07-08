No takers for Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla’s late apology, controversial writer faces public ridicule

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla has issued a public apology for hurting the sentiments of Hindus after his film was rejected by fans. Shukla, who continued to defend his writings in the film, is now facing criticism for choosing to apologise only when fans had rejected Adipurush.

Shukla, a controversial figure in Bollywood, wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.”

Shukla has been wooing Hindus in the recent past with his Islamophobic utterances. However, he found himself in a spot of bother when his own followers began to criticise him for hurting the sentiments of Hindus with cheap dialogues in Adipurush.

He first justified his writings before agreeing to removing the controversial dialogues filmed on the character of Hanuman in the film.

Shukla had also come under fire for his inconsistent statements about his claims for the film. He had first said that Adipurush was based on the story on Ramayan but later performed a U-turn saying that it was ‘inspired’ by the Hindu mythology.

Twitterati are not convinced that Shukla’s apology is sincere. One wrote, “He knew this and just waited for movie to be remove from theatres so that distributors won’t get angry on his comment and it doesn’t decrease the BO collection.”

Another commented, “We Never forget Never forgive! I was your fan but unfollowed you the moment you said Hanuman Ji is not Bhagwan but just a Bhakt. Deleted your all songs from my library and unsubscribed you on YouTube too.”