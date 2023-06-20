Ashes 2023: Australia beat England in Edgbaston Test in thrilling finish

Australia on Tuesday defeated England in the first Test of the Ashes series in a thrilling encounter. The visitors won the match by two wickets at the end of the fifth day of of the first Test, played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Australia needed 281 in their second innings to win the match but lost eight wickets in the end, making the match incredibly intense.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon remained unbeaten as the tourists romped home with a sensational win. Both added more than 50 runs for the ninth wicket, dashing England’s hopes of a remarkable win to start the five-match bilateral series.

Scores in brief:

England: 393-8 dec and 273 all out

Australia: 386 all out and 282-8