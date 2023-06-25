“Inferiority complex?”: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy takes potshot at Modi, raises questions on PM’s habit of hugging foreign leaders

Former BJP Rajya Shabha MP Subramanian Swamy has once again taken a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latter’s habit of hugging foreign leaders. This was after Modi was seen hugging another foreign leader during his trip to Egypt.



Taking to Twitter, Swamy wrote, “Why does Modi embrace every foreign Head of State or of Government abroad but never a party karyakarta to Party President? Inferiority complex?”

Swamy’s followers on Twitter too highlighted the change in Modi’s demeanor abroad. One wrote, “His body language changes abroad that can be clearly seen, in India it’s a bit arrogant and pleasant outside !!!” Another wrote, “He hardly smiles in India too. But smiles and is very happy outside. He sees his country men and women as a threat.”

After arriving in Egypt on his two-day trip, Modi tweeted a series of photos. In one photo, he was seen warmly hugging the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. Modi wrote, “I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations.”

Modi was in the US on a State visit before travelling to Egypt. While in the US, the Indian PM was seen hugging Joe Biden. Modi has had to face constant ridicule for hugging other foreign leaders even in the past. But this has not deterred him from doing away with his habit of hugging foreign leaders.