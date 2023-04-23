Arjun Tendulkar earns dubious feat in IPL as Nita Ambani loses her ‘magic power’; Performance by Sachin Tendulkar’s son sets inter on fire

When Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut after years of speculations, he impressed cricket pundits with his impeccable control over the cricket ball. Not only did he claim his debut IPL wicket, but he also earned plaudits for his ability to bowl yorkers in death overs. However, within days, the young son of India’s cricket legend ended up becoming the joint-most expensive bowler in the history of IPL, but fans also noticed how Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani had lost her ‘magic power’ after her team lost to Punjab Kings on Saturday. This was after Mumbai India’s suffered a defeat at the hands of Preity Zinta’s team even as Shloka Mehta’s mother-in-law prayed frantically to change the outcome of the match.



Batting first, Punjab Kings piled up a total of 214-8 in 20 overs with Sam Curran playing a knock of 55 from just 29 runs. Harpreet Bhatia made 41 while Atharva Taide chipped in with 29.

Arjun Tendulkar, who picked up one wicket, conceded 31 runs in one over, helping Punjab Kings posting a massive total. Tendulkar became the joint-most expensive bowler in the history of IPL along with Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans, who recently conceded the same number of runs against Kolkata Knight Riders as Lord Rinku Singh hit him for five sixes in the last over of the match.

In response, Mumbai Indias could only manage 201-6 in their quota of 20 overs.

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar finally makes IPL debut as Nita Ambani makes it impossible for fans to enter Wankhede; Sachin Tendulkar writes emotional note for son

Nita Ambani, who’s often seen praying on the ground for her team’s victory, was no different on Saturday. As expected, she dominated social media conversations after her team’s defeat with many highlighting that her prayers were no longer working since Mumbai Indians have struggled in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Also, triggering intense conversations on Twitter was Arjun as many toom potshots at him for being selected to play in IPL ‘without any merit.’

Many Twitter also shared the photo of Nita Ambani in disbelief after Tim David hit a six, covering a distance of 114 meters.

What happened to Granny Nita Ambani magic powers?

Mumbai Indians lost 😂

Arshdeep Singh owned in so called FORT that too just before Sachin Tendulkar birthday 🤣 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/siZxnu3aCm — OHO Memes (@OhoMemes) April 22, 2023

Tumhe kya laga Nita Ambani aayi toh Mumbai jeetegi — Suchit Mehta (@mehtasuchit__15) April 22, 2023

Arjun tendulkar made a new record under Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 31 runs in a over#MiVsPbks pic.twitter.com/OiXfBAbZr6 — 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝘿𝙀𝙔シ︎ (@Spidey_RCB) April 22, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar – 30 lakh

-48 runs in 3 overs

Jason Behrondroff – 75 Lakh

-41 runs in 3 overs

Jofra Archer – 18 Cr

-42 runs in 4 overs

Cameron Green – 16 cr

-43 runs in 4 overs Player’s price doesn’t matter everyone is a run machine under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy https://t.co/vJ70eyMnuD pic.twitter.com/euz6tlKSg1 — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) April 22, 2023

Arshdeep Singh took 3 wickets in the last 11 balls giving only 5 runs in death overs. Whereas Prince Arjun Tendulkar has given 31 runs in an over. That’s the difference between Merit and Quota. Merit. Quota pic.twitter.com/SdHl4NbwXe — Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) April 22, 2023

MUMBAI INDIANS SHOCKED ARJUN TENDULKAR CONCEDED 31 RUNS IN THE 16TH OVER. pic.twitter.com/UZQPTVZ3WJ — ; (@AIH183no) April 22, 2023

Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions have lost their second game in their last five outings and are currently languishing at the seventh place in the points table.