Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 1 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-starrer film fails to match Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s success; response underwhelming

Salman Khan’s much-hyped Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released amidst much fanfare across the world on the day of Eid on Friday. The film was released on a whopping 5,700 screens globally including 4,500 in India. However, early estimates paint an underwhelming picture for Salman Khan-starrer film. Worse, the film appears to be performing nowhere closer to what Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan had achieved on the first day of its release. This despite 16,000 shows being screened across India for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pathaan had earned more than Rs. 50 crore on the first day of its release.

According to several trade analysts, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is only expected to earn little over Rs. 13 crore on the first day of its release.

Box Office Worldwide tweeted, “Numbers in national chains as of 3:30 pm Friday

PVR – 1.57 cr

INOX – 1 cr

Cinepolis- 65 lacs

Total: 3.22 cr

This national chain numbers should be more than 2 times to 2.25 times by end of today which means all India should be in range of 13.50-15 cr nett.”

According to Ormax Media, Salman’s film is expected to only earn Rs. 15.8 crore on Friday.

Today’s below-the-expectation earning may not be such a bad news for Salman Khan and his fans since an owner of a prominent theatre in India had predicted the film to not do well on Friday in India due to it being the last day of Ramadan. Muslims observe fast in Ramadan and don’t tend to watch film.

Gaiety Galaxy owner, Manoj Desaid, had said that he planned to screen Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to both his theatres when the film releases on 21 April. Desai said that he expects many fans waiting outside the theatre due to excitement building around Salman’s Eid release.

He had said, “50-60% public have made the bookings. This will go up further in the coming days. But, there will be a slight dip on 21 9on the day of the film’s release). Only our Hindu brothers will come because this is the last day of Ramadan (Holy month of fasting for Muslims). They (Muslims) will never watch the film that day. But there will be no looking back from 22 April onward.”