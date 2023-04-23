Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 2 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s film sets box office on fire with 85% jump in business; competition to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan?

Salman Khan’s new Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned only over Rs. 15 crore on the day of its release on Friday, triggering speculations if the Bollywood megastar had lost his magic with his fans. However, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 2 Box Office Collection shows that the first day’s performance was due to a lukewarm response from Muslims on account of it being the last day of Ramadan. The film’s earnings on day two jumped by a whopping 85%. This has made even his critics to rethink their predictions for the lifetime earning of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as they began to draw a fresh parallel with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which made close to Rs. 1100 crores at the box office.



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is reported to have earned Rs. 28 crores at the box office on the second day of its release, taking its earnings to Rs. 43 crore in just two days. These earnings don’t include the business that the film has made in international circuit.

Twitter handle Box Office Worldwide, which chronicles the earnings of big Bollywood films, tweeted, “2nd Day Early Trends Of Box Office Collection Of Salman Khan Starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Jumps By 85% In National Chains!”

It is worth noting that Pathaan had collected Rs. 100 crore globally on the first day of its release. Unless Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan improves its business drastically, it’s highly unlikely that it can come anywhere close to the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s film.

Produced by Zee Studios and Salman Khan Films, the film also features Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif among others. The film was released on 4500 screens in India and 1200 screens abroad. A staggering 16,000 shows are being screened in India alone.