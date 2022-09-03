Amul butter invoked as Subramanian Swamy lashes out at Nirmala Sitharaman for viral video; says ‘shameful display of chamchagiri’

Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has lashed out on Union Minister Subramanian Swamy after a video of the latter admonishing an IAS officer in Telangana went viral. Terming it as ‘shameful display of chumchagiri,’ Swamy also reacted to a user, who invoked Amul butter to highlight Sitharaman’s sychophancy for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the viral video, Sitharaman was seen losing cool at an IAS officer for not displaying the photo of Modi outside a ration shop in Telangana. Sitharaman’s office even shared the embarrassing video as it wrote, “Under PMGKAY, entire cost on 5kg foodgrains given free is borne by Modi Govt. Under NFSA, more than 80% of cost of foodgrains is borne by the Modi Govt. Is there any objection to poster/banner of PM Modi being displayed at ration shops?”

Known for not mincing his words, Swamy tweeted, “Most shameful display of chumchagiri. At most she could have written to the Minister in charge of PDS complaining about the non display of Modi photo.”

One of Swamy’s followers wrote sarcastically, “Was wondering as to why there’s shortage of Amul butter these days! All is consumed in doing makhanbazi!”

To which Swamy replied, “Shameful.”

A union minister lashes out at IAS officer for over 6 minutes just because PM Modi’s photo was not there outside ration shop. What a proper use of a minister’s time! Felt sorry for the civil servant.pic.twitter.com/vmf7BSW6Hp — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) September 3, 2022

Sitharaman also faced widespread condemnation for her rant as netizens reminded that exchequer money too belonged to ordinary taxpayers and this did not belong to Modi as claimed by the minister. Many users found her conduct cringeworthy as she continued with her outrage on the non-display of Modi’s photo.