Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident near Mumbai

Former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, has died in a road accident near Mumbai. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in his Mercedes car when his vehicle hit a divider in Palghar in Maharashtra.

Mistry was unceremoniously removed from his post as the chairman of Tata Sons in 2016. He had moved the court against his sacking but could not get a reprieve. The Supreme Court ruled that his ouster from Tata Sons was legal.

Also Read: Explosive details emerge on how Cyrus Mistry was sacked by Ratan Tata

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” the police official was quoted as saying.

Mistry’s father Pallonji Mistry died in June this year at the age of 93.