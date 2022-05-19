Alleged fake stand on Sushant Singh Rajput comes to haunt Kangana Ranaut as SSR fans trend #BoycottDhaakad; Bollywood ‘Queen’ called hypocrite

Remember Kangana Ranaut and how she shot to prominence in the immediate aftermath of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Kangana had used Sushant’s death to wage a war on Bollywood’s A-listers accusing them of promoting nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Nearly two years since Sushant’s death, Kangana’s stand on nepotism appears to have changed. Enraged by a change in Kangana’s attitude, Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday trended hashtag #BoycottDhaakad on Twitter.

The call for the boycott of Kangana’s film hours before its release came from those, who cheered the controversial actress after she took on the powerful figures in Bollywood including Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Calling Kangana a chameleon, one Twitter user wrote, “Wake Up Hindus and show this chameleon her place. #BoycottDhaakad #BoycottKanganaRanaut #BoycottBollywood

There were others, who called out Kangana’s hypocrisy on being a supporter of Hindus especially after she was seen promoting comedian Munawar Farooqui, who was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police for allegedly mocking Hindu dieties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

Another user wrote, “SSR Case Exposed Bollywood 💯 If hypocrisy had a face it would be Kangana Ranaut, Opportunist No. 1. #BoycottBollywood

“I will #BoycottDhaakad, Will you ? #BoycottBollywood Kangana ranaut is biggest opportunists & Hypocrite She is using everyone for her own benefit. SSR Case Exposed Bollywood.”

Another user wrote, ‘Never forget how she used Sushant case for personal agenda. Justice never mattered to her , all that matter to her is name , fame , her benefit. That’s why now when her agenda is fulfilled , she support Bollywood. SSR Case Exposed Bollywood. #BoycottDhaakad.”

Sushant’s body was found in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June 2020. Although the cause of his death was declared a suicide, Sushant’s fans always suspected foul play behind his death. The matter was handed over to the CBI for investigation but the federal probe agency has not come up with any shocking revelations on Sushant’s death.

What also did not go down well Sushant fans was Salman Khan’s endorsement of Kangana’s film. Kangana, who recently attended a special Eid party hosted by Salman, went to town flaunting the endorsement of her film by the Bollywood megastar.

Kangana’s film Dhaakad hits theatres across India today.