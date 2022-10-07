Rupee falls to record low against US dollar, breaches 82-mark

The value of the Indian rupee plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar on Friday after the Indian currency breached the Rs. 82 mark.



At the time of writing this report, the value of the Indian rupee stood at Rs. 82.37 against the US dollar.

Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasted no time in taking to social media to take a potshot at him and his government. That’s because Modi and his supporters had vowed to bring parity in the value of the Indian rupee against the dollar after coming to power in 2014.

The Congrss shared an old video of Narendra Modi, before he became the prime minister, as it wrote on Twitter, “Rupee continues to fall… Now 1 dollar has crossed Rs 82. Modi ji has expressed concern.”

Twitter user Pracool wrote, “For the first time in history of independent India, rupee stands 82 against the dollar. Enjoy the ‘amrut kaal’ guys.”

Also Read: Old ‘underwear’ joke on falling rupee against dollar comes to haunt Juhi Chawla; actor faces nasty trolling

User Friend of Congress tweeted, “Constant downfall of Indian rupee. Yet not even one #Bhakt who was #ChestBeating when Dollar was at INR 60, will utter a word. Such is their #AndhBhakti and #KamBhakti. Someday they will all rot in hell.”