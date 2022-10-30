India on Sunday lost their key T20 World Cup contest against South Africa amidst an appalling performance in the field.



Batting first, India could only manage 133-9 in 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav emerging as the top scorer. Yadav played a knock of 68 from 40 balls.

Lungi Ngidi picked up four wickets, while Wayne Parnell dismissed three Indian batters.

South Africa’s run chase did not start on a positive note as they lost their top three batters for 24 in 5.4 overs. However, Aiden Markram and David Miller played sensibly as they rebuilt the South African innings. Both added 76 runs for the fourth wicket before Markram departed for 52 from 41 balls.

After Markram’s departure, Miller took control of the run chase and hit Ravichandran Ashwin for two consecutive sixes in the 18th over of the match. Miller completed his fifty with a four off Mohammed Shami in the 19th over.

