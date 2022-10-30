“Petition to rename Mankad to Ashwin”: R Ashwin faces heat for trying to Mankad David Miller after being hit for two sixes

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday faced brutal social media trolling after he was once again seen attempting to Mankad South African David Miller after being hit for two sixes. Interestingly, Miller was still in his crease when Ashwin stopped to deliver the ball. Angry fans are now demanding the Mankading be named after Ashwin given his history of trying to run out batters using the controversial method.

Batting first, India made 133-9 in 20 overs. But South Africa achieved the target by losing just five wickets in 19.4 overs. Aiden Markram made 52 from 41 balls, while Miller remained unbeaten at 59 from 46 balls.

Ashwin was asked to bowl the 18th over after conceding more than 30 runs in his first three overs. Miller hit him for two huge consecutive sixes before stealing a single on the third delivery. Ashwin then tried to Mankad Miller, who was well within his crease as the Indian spinner ran to bow his delivery. However, he stopped his bowling as if to Mankad the South African top scorer. His action left even the commentators in splits.

South Africa went on to win the match by five wickets, but this did not stop Ashwin’s critics from slamming the bowler. Many fans were enraged since Miller had not even left his crease when Ashwin ran to release the ball.

petition to rename the mankad to ashwin — Bilal (@Sillly_Point) October 30, 2022

Ashwin once again threatening a mankad when he’s under pressure and not because he thinks it’s the best method of dismissal — Swag Money’s Burner 💎 (@SwagMoneyDeux) October 30, 2022

Come on Ashwin eik over mein at least 4 Mankad toh karo — 🕷 Childish Ghambino 🍉 (@Sarkhail7Khan) October 30, 2022

“Shows spirit”?!? He was still in his crease at the moment Ashwin stopped his delivery 😂 that’s not “spirit”… that’s a failed Mankad. Ashwin = sad, desperate cheat. pic.twitter.com/iB4Tz5UBqu — Spicy 🌶️ (@Reported_User) October 30, 2022

When you get hit everywhere in the park,try to do mankad!

~Ashwin — ذ 🙁 (@realmohsinwani) October 30, 2022

I’m not surprised in the slightest that Ashwin contemplated the run out at the non-strikers end… a “Mankad” if you will… the only surprise is that he didn’t go through with it.#INDvsSA #T20WorldCup — Matt Tuffs (@MattTuffsy) October 30, 2022

Mankad is the only way Ashwin can dismiss a batsman in T20s… that’s why Thala kicked him out of the team. — ACHIN (@achin_17) October 30, 2022

Ashwin had to face public ridicule after he claimed to take a catch despite the ball having bounced on the ground first. The third umpire had to later reverse the decision in favour of Pakistan prompting fans to heap embarrassment on the Indian bowler.