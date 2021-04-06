After rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, now Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has tested positive for COVID-19 as the Hindi film industry continued to be hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic. Katrina testing positive for the virus came just a day after her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal said he had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Katrina took to Instagram to write, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

She added, “Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support.”

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had taken to Instagram to inform about his latest health condition. “In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor.” He added, “I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” The Uri actor had written.

The second wave of the pandemic has severely affected Bollywood with several top names testing positive for COVID-19. Prominent among them are Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Another prominent resident of Mumbai, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, too has tested positive for coronavirus. Akshay and Tendulkar are currently in hospital receiving treatment on the advice of their respective doctors.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2019 film Bharat, co-starring with Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The film had gone on to become a huge commercial success at the box office. She will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.