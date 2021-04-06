“Please take the second wave very seriously”: Comedian Kunal Kamra tests positive for COVID-19

Comedian Kunal Kamra has said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 along with his parents. Kamra took to Twitter to urge people to take the ‘second wave very seriously.’

He wrote, “My parents are Covid positive & they’re in a hospital near by. I’m Covid positive quarantined at home. I’ve spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful.”

Kamra had courted huge controversy after he criticised the Supreme Court for its alleged biases after the latter held an extraordinary hearing to order the release of Arnab Goswami from a Navi Mumbai jail. The Republic TV founder was arrested in an abetment to suicide case and had to spend a week in jail. The Attorney General of India had later approved a petition seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against the comedian.

Kamra testing positive for COVID-19 comes amidst Mumbai becoming an epicentre for the second wave of the pandemic in India. The financial capital of India registered more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases with 31 fatalities.

Earlier, several Bollywood stars too took to social media to announce how they too had fallen victims to the deadly virus. Among those testing positive are Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina took to Instagram to write, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

She added, “Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support.”

Another prominent resident of Mumbai, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, too has tested positive for coronavirus. Akshay and Tendulkar are currently in hospital receiving treatment on the advice of their respective doctors.