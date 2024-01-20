After divorce with tennis star Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik shares photos with new actor wife Sana Javed

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has shared photos with his second wife, actor Sana Javed, days after divorcing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza from whom he has a son.

Sharing the photos on social media, Malik wrote, ” Alhamdullilah ♥️ “And We created you in pairs” وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا.”

The news of Malik’s second marriage comes days after it emerged that both he and Sania had ended their marriage. There have been plenty of speculations since 2002 about differences between the two. Janta Ka Reporter had first reported in 2022 how Sania had caught her husband cheating on her, forcing her to seek divorce.

Sania shared a cryptic note on Instagram a few days ago in which she wrote, “When something disturbs the peace of your heart , let it go.”

The tennis star’s father told news agency PTI that the divorce was a result of khula in which the wife takes the lead in ending the marriage.

Sania is arguably the biggest name in women’s tennis from India. She has won 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles trophy. She has won six Grand Slam titles including three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles.