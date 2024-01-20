Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren faces grilling by ED in money laundering case

Federal probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate, on Saturday started formally grilling Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his official residence in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.



The ED had summoned him on several occasions asking him to appear before the agency but he had ignored those summons.

Soren, who is also the Executive President of his political outfit, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, only agreed to be questioned by the ED after the agency sent him a summon for the eighth time.