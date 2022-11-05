Aaron Carter, singer, rapper and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, found dead aged 34

Singer and rapper, Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 34. Carter, who was the younger brother of Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys.



A report by CNN said that Aaron Carter was found dead in his bathtub at his house in Lancaster, California.

“Right now it’s a really bad time, we’re trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was,” BBC quoted representatives from the late singer’s team.

Aaron enjoyed global fame from the age of just nine in the 90s, when he sold millions of copies of his four albums. He released his second album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), was in 2000 and went triple platinum.

Tracks such as I Want Candy, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and That’s How I Beat Shaq earned him global fame.

Aaron had his own struggle with debts and bankruptcy after it emerged that he owed millions of dollars to the tax authorities. In 2013, he had to file a bankruptcy petition.

In 2020, he appeared on The Doctors to talk about his struggles with drug abuse.

In 2017, Aaron had revealed that he was bisexual. He had written on Twitter, “There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life.”

He had added, “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.”

He is survived by his son, Prince.