Pakistan secure semi-final spot after South Africa suffer shock defeat against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

In an unexpected turn of events, Pakistan on Sunday secured a semi-final spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup after South Africa suffered a shock defeat against minnows Netherlands.



South Africa’s defeat brightened the prospects for both Pakistan and Bangladesh since both had four points before today’s match.

Batting first, Bangladesh made 127-8 in 20 overs with Shaheen Shah Afridi wreaking havoc with his pace bowling. Afridi picked up four wickets by giving away just 22 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the top scorer for his side with a knock of 54.

In reply, Pakistan achieved the target by losing five wickets.

Earlier, South Africa suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Netherlands as they failed to chase a target of 159 in their crucial match. Batting first, the Netherlands made 158-4 in 20 overs with Colin Ackermann and Stephan Myburgh scoring 41 not out and 37 respectively.

In reply, South Africa could only manage 148-8 in 20 overs. Rilee Rossouw was the top scorer for South Africa with a knock of 25 runs. Glover picked up three wickets by conceding just 9 runs for the Netherlands.

South Africa’s defeat also meant that India have now qualified for the semi-final.

Speaking after the match, Afridi said that his team were dreaming to play in the final of this year’s World Cup.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “3 days ago, Pakistan and Bangladesh were full of lament. Now they are likely to play a knockout game for a place in the semi-final. Patience! What a World Cup this is! And what a statement from the teams traditionally lesser fancied!”

Pakistan’s victory over Bangladesh has ensured that the Netherlands will get an automatic entry into the next edition of the T20 World Cup. This also means that India have towin their last match against Zimbabwe to retain the top spot in their group. Pakistan climbed to top after beating Bangladesh due to a better Net Run Rate.