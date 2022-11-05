Shan Rukh Khan faces ridicule for hugging Times Now’s Navika Kumar as fans remind Bollywood actor of Aryan Khan’s hounding

Shah Rukh Khan has been facing widespread ridicule after Times Now’s Navika Kumar shared a photo of herself being hugged by the Bollywood actor. The photo of Shah Rukh hugging Navika left fans seething as they asked whether the popular actor had forgotten the hounding of his son, Aryan Khan, by Navika and her TV channel last year.

Navika took to Twitter to share photos of herself with Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan. In one photo, Shah Rukh was seen hugging the controversial TV anchor. Sharing the photos, Navika wrote, “Happy Birthday ⁦@iamsrk⁩. Bas itna sa khwaab hai……(This is all I desire).”

Bas itna sa khwaab hai is also a line from one of Shah Rukh’s popular songs.

No sooner did Navika share the photo to wish Shah Rukh on his birthday, fans reacted in anger. Many asked whether Shah Rukh had become so desperate that he couldn’t even hesitate to hug Navika to promote his upcoming film, Pathaan. Many fans reminded how both Navika and her TV channel were instrumental in defaming Aryan Khan in the wake of his arrest by the NCB last year.

One wrote, “Son got pounded by her. They graciously pose with her. You and me are not same bro!” Another wrote, “Navika coverage of the Aryan Khan case was basically a smear campaign. Leaked chats and what not. Today this.”

According to one fan, “Koi farq nahi padta..na Navika kumar ko na SRK ko. They will live happily, it is ppl like us who get emotional about ideology. Stop shedding tears for them.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau had later given a clean chit to Aryan, who had spent nearly a month in jail before being released on bail.