The world’s richest man and Tesla founder, Elon Musk, has become a topic of ridicule on the platform that he recently bought for $44 billion after it emerged that he had imposed a lockdown on all Twitter buildings. The report of Twitter buildings being closed and employees’ access revoked came amidst another set of reports that more Twitter staff members had quit their jobs. This prompted Twitter users to slam Musk by trending the hashtag, #RIPTwitter.

Zoë Schiffer, Managing Editor of tech website, Platformer, first broke the news of Musk locking the buildings of Twitter offices. She wrote, “NEW: Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why.”

In her subsequent tweet, she added, “We’re hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they’re still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for.”

Schiffer said that Twitter offices would remain closed until 20 November, adding that employees were being warned to ‘continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.’

We’re hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they’re still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 17, 2022

She concluded, “So far no Twitter employees have been deactivated — even those who’ve publicly resigned. Musk and his team only collected the list of “yes’s” — employees who said they want to be part of Twitter 2.0. They’re still trying to track who is out.”

No sooner did the news of Twitter employees being barred from accessing their offices emerge, angry social media users launched a tirade against Musk. Many predicted that this was conclusive proof that the microblogging website was going to shut down soon. Soon, hashtag #RIPTwitter began to trend.

Meanwhile, The Verge has reported that an overwhelming majority of Twitter’s remaining 3,000 or so employees have decided to make it clear that they had no plans to continue to work for the social media platform. This could spell disaster for Musk since he has already fired many of his top executives after gaining the full control of Twitter. m