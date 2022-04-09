4th straight defeat for Chennai Super Kings as Sunrisers Hyderabad registers 8-wicket win; Umran Malik bowls 153.1 kmh delivery

The poor run for Chennai Super Kings has continued as they suffered their fourth straight defeat in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. The team led by Ravindra Jadeja faced an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Batting first, Chennai Super Kings 154-7 in 20 overs. Moeen Ali was the top scorer with a knock of 48 from 35 balls. Washington Sundar and T Natarajan took two wickets each.

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased the target by losing just two wickets. Abhishek Sharma made 75 from 50 balls. Rahul Tripathi remained unbeaten at 39 from just 15 balls.

The highlight of the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling was young pacer Umran Malik, who bowled a 153.1 kmh delivery in the match. He’s been routinely clocking over 150 kmh deliveries in the current edition.