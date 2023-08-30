36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Police in Delhi say that a 36-year-old man working as a manager with Amazon has been killed after being shot in his head. The incident took place in Delhi’s Subhash Vihar area. The victim has been identified as Harpreet Gill.

Another man, identified as Govind Singh, too sustained injuries and is being treated at the LNJP hospital in India’s national capital.

According to reports, both Gill and Singh were travelling on their motorbike when they were intercepted by five men, who opened fire at them. Gill was shot in his head and succumbed to injuries.

32-year-old Singh is reported to be a resident of Bhajanpura area. He owned an eatery called ‘Hungry Momos’ in the same neighbourhood.

The Delhi Police have launched a search operation to nab the killers. They’ve also begun examining the CCTV footage after filing a case of murder.

“It was found that Harpreet (deceased) and Govind (injured) were on their bike near Gali No. 8 when five boys on a scooty and a bike intercepted them. The assailants opened unprovoked fire and ran away from the spot. CCTV in the area is being scanned. Efforts are being made to identify the culprits. The real reason behind the firing incident is being ascertained. Case of murder has been registered. Further investigation is in progress,” the Delhi Police were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The victim’s uncle said that the deceased had no enmity with anyone as he urged the cops to find the culprits by scanning the CCTV footage.