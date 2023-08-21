Shallu Jindal honoured with prestigious CSR TIMES Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

Renowned philanthropist and JSP Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal has been conferred with the coveted CSR TIMES Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 in recognition of her outstanding and enduring positive contributions to the socio-economic development of the underprivileged and socially vulnerable through multidimensional sustainable community development Programmes.

Shallu Jindal was conferred with the coveted award during the National CSR Summit 2023 by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan Dilshod Akhatov, Maj. Gen. Ravindra Singh, Member National Disaster Management Authority Lt. Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, Executive Editor of CSR Times Sri Ravi Shankar and Editor of CSR Times Shri Harish Chander, and senior corporate leaders. The event was held in Delhi on Monday.

Also attending the programme as the chief guest was Union Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare) SPS Baghel.

After receiving the award, Shallu Jindal said, “I am extremely grateful for this recognition for my social and cultural endeavours. This platform encourages me to go back to give more”. She added, “As a country, we are growing greatly and are soon set to become the third largest economy. I see CSR as an opportunity to make this journey more inclusive and equitable.”

Also Read: JSP Foundation provides houses to more than 500 families; supporting financially weaker sections to realize their dream of home: Shallu Jindal

Shallu Jindal has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of millions of people across the nation. Her tireless efforts to accelerate Quality education, healthcare, and empowerment of underprivileged sections of society have made her a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.

Her initiatives have transformed the lives of 10 million people and set a high benchmark for other corporate entities to follow in the pursuit of social good.

Under her stewardship, JSP Foundation has undertaken various high-impact sustainable community development programmes, ranging from education for the underprivileged to providing healthcare facilities in rural & tribal hinterlands, women and farmer empowerment, and skill development programs and bringing lakhs of adolescent girls and malnourished children out of anaemia and malnutrition.

She has also been implementing multifaceted programs focused on education, health, and income generation, benefiting over 300,000 women, farmers, and girl students. These programs empower individuals and promote nation-building.

Besides social work, she is well known as a renowned Kuchipudi danseuse and has been contributing to the promotion of Indian art and culture on a global stage. Shallu Jindal has also served as the Chairperson of National Bal Bhavan and Founder President of the Young FICCI. She is the Chancellor of OP Jindal University in Chhattisgarh and won several prestigious awards, including Golden Peacock Award in London, Mahatma Gandhi Award and Ekalavya Award from CMO Asia in Singapore.

During the Award event by CSR Times, JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, also received the awards under two categories – Healthcare and Special Projects (Jindal Asha for rehabilitating 5000+ Children with special needs and nourishing 1200+ underprivileged and abandoned senior citizens in various Elderly Care Centres in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and UP.