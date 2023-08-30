Kolkata Metro to join elite club of London, Moscow, Berlin, Munich, and Istanbul

Kolkata would become a member of the elite club of London, Moscow, Berlin, Munich, and Istanbul Metro as it plans to replace the steel third rail with a composite Aluminium third rail.

A statement from the Indian railway ministry said that Metro Railway Kolkata had floated a tender for the replacement of the existing third rail, in the first phase to cover the section between Dumdum to Shyambazar.

“In the second phase, work would be taken up from Shyambazar to Central and J D Park to Tollygunge. In the third phase, the section between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) to Kavi Subhash (New Garia) shall be taken up. So, a total 35 RKm main line steel Third Rail shall be replaced in stages,” the statement read.

Kolkata Metro Railway is India’s first underground train service, starting operations on 24 October 1984. This has been serving as a lifeline for the people of Kolkata for nearly 40 years.

In Kolkata Metro Railway, the power to Metro Rake is supplied to rolling stock at 750V DC through steel Third Rail. The Third Rail Current Collector (TRCC) made of steel fitted on a metro rake collects the current from the Third Rail. Kolkata Metro Railway using steel Third Rail for the last 40 years. Kolkata Metro Railway has now decided to use composite Aluminium Third Rail in all the upcoming corridors being undertaken for construction along with retrofitment in existing corridors with steel Third Rail.

There are eight key advantages of aluminium composite third rail over steel third tail