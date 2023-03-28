University of Texas (Dallas) confers Lifetime Achievement Award to Naveen Jindal; only second person to be conferred with this honour after Nobel Laureate

Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal has been honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by the University of Texas (Dallas) for his accomplishments in industry, politics, and education.

An Alumni of UT Dallas 1992 batch, the renowned industrialist received the award in a ceremony held by the university on the

25 March. Jindal is the second person to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Texas, Dallas after Nobel Laureate Aziz Sancar.

As a student at UT Dallas, Jindal served as both Student Government Vice President and President and earned the Student Leader of the Year Award. He was also recognised with the University’s Distinguished Alumni award in 2010.

To celebrate the enormous success of their most distinguished alumni, the University of Texas at Dallas honoured him by rechristening their School of Management as the Naveen Jindal School of Management in 2011.

Reacting to the honour, Jindal wrote on Twitter, “Thank you @UT_Dallas for the lifetime achievement award. I am deeply humbled and privileged by the recognition from my alma mater. The love and affection from the UT-Dallas family means the world to me, and I will cherish this honor forever.”

This award is the highest honour that UT Dallas bestows on alumni, to recognise a graduate whose extraordinary contributions have bettered society, transformed UT Dallas, and inspired others to reach new heights of excellence.

