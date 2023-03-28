Gauri Khan’s decision to share adorable photo of ‘beautiful’ children leaves Farah Khan worried; Shah Rukh Khan gives biggest compliment to wife after Pathaan’s global success

The global success of Pathaan at the box office has elevated the stature of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Thanks to the unprecedented box office success of Pathaan that both King Khan and his wife have found themselves under an enhanced media spotlight these days. Everything that the first family of Bollywood does these days, they hit media headlines. So, when Gauri recently shared a an adorable photo of herself with her husband and three children namely Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, it triggered a wave of reactions both from well-wishers and fans alike. However, Shah Rukh’s family friend, Farah Khan, appeared worried about evil eyes adversely affecting the adorable children as the filmmaker issued important advice to Gauri. But King Khan used the opportunity to give the biggest-ever compliment to his wife on a public platform.



Sharing the photo of her family, Gauri wrote, “Family is what makes a home… Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign.”

While Gauri’s close friends such as Krisma Kapoor, Preity Zinta and fashion designer Manish Malhotra painted her timeline with red hearts, Farah wrote, “Nazar utaaro.”

Shah Rukh, for his part, wrote, “Yaar what beautiful children you have made Gauri!!!!”

King Khan’s reincarnation as the biggest Bollywood star in the wake of Pathaan’s global success assumes significance in light of widespread calls for a boycott of his film by those owing allegiance to India’s right-wing Hindutva brigade. However, Shah Rukh defied the calls for a boycott as Pathaan smashed all box office records. The film went on to collect close to a whopping Rs. 1,100 crores at the box office globally. No other Hindi films have ever been such a huge commercial hit. Many believe that it will be almost impossible for any other Indian entertainment stars to emulate Shah Rukh’s feat in the future.

Shah Rukh has another upcoming film, Jawan, ready for release. Given the excitement surrounding him, many believe that Jawan too may become a huge hit at thew box office.