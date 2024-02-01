Mohammad Kaif’s playing XI prediction for second Test has Sarfaraz Khan, but no Mohammed Siraj; wife reacts

Former India cricketer has announced his playing XI prediction for the second Test against England after his wife Pooja Kaif asked him to name his list of probable in the wake of several players being ruled out due to injuries.



Kaif said that he would like to include Sarfaraz Khan, who has been a run machine in domestic cricketer for many years now. According to Kaif, he would like Sarfaraz to bat at number four since he bats similarly to that of England’s Ollie Pope. Pope’s sublime knock of 196 runs from 278 in the second innings of the first Test in Hyderabad had ensured the defeat for the hosts.

Pooja had asked her husband, “Baby want to ask one question. Jadeja is injured. Virat Kohli is also not there and KL Rahul is also injured. Predictions for the playing XI tomorrow.”

Kaif replied, “Rohit Sharma, (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, Shubman Gill at number three even though his form hasn’t been great but he’s a young player and I would like to give him another chance. Sarfaraz Khan should come at number four. He’s young and talented and plays spin attack very well. He bats like Ollie Pope and plays both sweep and reverse sweep very well.”

Kaif added, “Shreyas Iyer at number five, KS Bharat at number six, Axar Patel at number seven, Washington Sunder at number eight because he’s an all-rounder. Ashwin at number nine, Kuldeep Yadav at 10 and Jasprit Bumrah at number 11.”

Kaif said that Mohammed Siraj didn’t have a great game in the first Test and he must sit out, adding that India should go with four spinner and one fast bowler.

India had lost the first Test match by 28 runs despite taking a sizeable lead in the first innings.