LPG price hiked by another Rs. 50; domestic cylinder to cost Rs. 999.50

The Centre’s Narendra Modi government increased the price of LPG by a whopping Rs. 50 per cylinder days after it hiked the price of 19-kg commercial cylinder by Rs. 102.50.



The domestic cylinder will now cost Rs. 999.50 after today’s hike. The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has now gone up to Rs. 2355.50.

The government had hiked the price of domestic cooking gas by Rs. 50 in March this year, taking the price of one cylinder to Rs. 949.50. This had led to a drop in consumption of the gas by close to 10% in April this year.