BharatPe co-founder Ashner Grover, wife Madhuri could face life sentence after Delhi Police book them in Rs. 81 crore fraud case

BharatPe co-founder Ashner Grover and his wife Madhuri could face 10-year jail sentence after the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police booked them in a Rs. 81 crore fraud case. Also named in the FIR are other family members of Grover and his wife namely Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain.



The EOW of the Delhi Police have booked them for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating, dishonesty, and forgery.

The decision to book them for fraud came after five months of investigation by the Delhi Police.

Moments after the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Grover, his wife and other family members, the maverick businessman tweeted a photo of himself as he wrote, “Just another day in paradise!”

Grover shot to fame by his blunt talking during his time with Shark Tank India. However, his outspoken nature led to his ouster from the show as the makers of the Sony TV reality show dropped him in the second season.