JSPL Foundation supports reconstruction of century-old school housing 5,000 girl children in Mathura

Shallu Jindal-led JSPL Foundation has taken a giant stride in playing its part to transform the education sector by extending its support to the construction of a new building for a girls’ Inter college in Mathura. The building, once completed, will have new amenities spread over 30000 sq. ft. and can house 5000 girl children.

The foundation laying ceremony for Mathura’s Sri Kishori Raman Girls’ Inter College was held on Sunday. Notable attendees included District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra, SSP Gaurav Grover, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kranti Shekhar, Social Activist Priyal Bhardwaj. Joining via video link was Shallu Jindal herself.

Addressing the gathering via video link, Jindal said, “Empowering the girl child with education is the best and the wisest option a nation could have in empowering itself. With the construction of the new building of the historic 114-year-old Kishori Raman Girls’ Inter College, we are partnering for the promotion of girls’ education and contributing to expanding the horizon of equitable and inclusive development of India.”

Sri Kishori Raman Girls’ Inter College is a century-old school in Mathura spearheading the education of girl children, especially from the economically weaker, lower and lower-middle strata of the society in the region. The need for the construction of a new building arose because of the dilapidated condition of the old structure, posing considerable safety hazards to its occupants.

A statement by the JSPL Foundation said that ‘JSPL Foundation, under the leadership of Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) Mr Naveen Jindal and Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Ms Shallu Jindal is supporting the construction of a new building in place of the existing old structure to continue the legacy of Mr Om Prakash Jindal, Visionary and Founder, OP Jindal Group to promote girl child education for the holistic development of the society.’

It said, “The new anti-seismic school building will have approximately 30,000 sqft of construction area, with all new amenities, good quality toilets, a grand entrance to the school and a ramp for divyang (specially-abled). It can house approximately 5000 girl child in two shifts.”

The new school building has been designed after considering school management requirements, with being sympatric to availability of ample daylight and cross air ventilation, better sanitation and sewerage system, and good Vastu principles, with safety, and a grand iconic image. The new building will be three-storied and is being constructed aligned to the ancient local wisdom. This will also provide employment to locals especially during present Covid-19 induced distress in the region.

This building is being designed, detailed, and executed with technical inputs from JSPL Architecture-Construction and JRL Sonipat, a building and construction wing of the JSPL. The construction work of the building is expected to be completed within one year time.

About JSPL Foundation

JSPL Foundation, under the leadership of Shallu Jindal and guidance of Mr Naveen Jindal, is working for the cause of empowerment of women and education of children, especially from rural and vulnerable communities. Naveen Jindal has been instrumental in instituting some of the leading Educational Institutions in the country that include OP Jindal Global University in Haryana, OP Jindal University in Chhattisgarh, Jindal Institute of Power Training in Chhattisgarh, OP Jindal Schools in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand, OP Jindal Community Colleges at various locations. Besides, JSPL Foundation also supports need-based infrastructure in various schools, study material and scholarship for students across India. Shallu Jindal has also founded Jindal Art Institute to propagate Indian classical dance and performing Art worldwide.