Coronavirus claims second life in India after 69-year-old woman dies in Delhi

Coronavirus has claimed the second casualty in India after a 69-year-old woman, who tested positive, died in Delhi. Her death is being linked to the global pandemic.

The woman was the sixth case to be reported for coronavirus in Delhi. This came a day after India recorded its first coronavirus death on Thursday after a 76-year-old man died in Karnataka.

The World Health Organisation has already declared the outbreak a global pandemic.

69-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection dies in Delhi: Health Ministry and Delhi government officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2020

The Indian cricket board on Friday announced that it was postponing this year’s IPL matches till 15 April. A release by the BCCI said, “The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.”

The Delhi government directed cinema halls to remain until the end of March.

The Indian government’s ministry of health on Friday confirmed that 81 cases of coronavirus had been reported. It tweeted, “As of today, 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in the country. Of these, 3 from #Kerala were treated and discharged. In addition, seven more from Safdarjung have also recovered.”

