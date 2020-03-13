IPL postponed till 15 April in view of COVID-19 pandemic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend this year’s IPL competition till 15 April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.

A release by the BCCI said, “The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.”

The BCCI had come under flak for not canceling the matches in view of the World Health Organisation declaring it pandemic. Earlier, the BCCI had said that the IPL matches will be held behind closed doors or in empty stadiums.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

The statement by the BCCI added, “The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard.”