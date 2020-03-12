India registers first coronavirus death after 76-year-old man dies in Karnataka, share markets face bloodbath globally

India registered its first coronavirus death on Thursday after a 76-year-old man died in Karnataka. Health officials in the state confirmed that the man, who died in Kalburgi two days ago, had died of coronavirus.

“The 76 year old man from Kalburgi who passed away & was a suspected #COVID19 patient has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out,” Karnataka Health Minister S Sriramulu tweeted.

The victim had recently returned from Saudi Arabia and died on Tuesday night. He had a travel history to Saudi Arabia and was asthmatic.

A day before the authorities confirmed that his death was due to coronavirus, the Indian government suspended all visas including OCI for foreigners of Indian origin until 15 April.

Meanwhile, the stock markets across the globe have suffered an unprecedented bloodbath. The main UK index dropped more than 10% in its worst day since 1987, reported BBC. The Dow dropped more than 9% at one point, while losses on the UK’s FTSE 100 wiped some £160.4bn off the market.

In India, the Bombay Stock Exchange registered its biggest one-day fall losing 2,919 points to 32,778.

