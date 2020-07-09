जम्मू कश्मीर के बांदीपुरा में आतंकियों ने BJP नेता वसीम बारी, उनके पिता और भाई की हत्या की

जम्मू कश्मीर के बांदीपोरा जिले में आतंकियों ने बुधवार देर शाम बड़ी घटना को अंजाम दिया और भाजपा नेता वसीम बारी की हत्या कर दी। आतंकियों ने वसीम के अलावा उनके पिता और भाई पर भी हमला किया, हमले में तीनों की मौत हो गई है।

जम्मू कश्मीर

जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने ट्वीट किया, ‘बांदीपोरा में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता वसीम बारी पर आतंकवादियों ने गोलीबारी की। अंधाधुंध फायरिंग के दौरान वसीम बारी, उसके पिता बशीर अहमद और उनका भाई उमेर बशीर घायल हो गए और (उन्हें) अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से तीनों ने दम तोड़ दिया।’

जानकारी के मुताबिक, वसीम बारी पर हमला उस वक्त किया गया, जब वे दुकान पर पिता और भाई के साथ थे। इसी दौरान आतंकियों ने उन पर फायरिंग कर दी। हमला करने के बाद आतंकी मौके से फरार हो गए। पुलिस और सुरक्षाबलों ने मौके पर आकर पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया। बड़े पैमाने पर सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू किया गया है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भाजपा नेता की हत्या पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भाजपा नेता की हत्या के बारे में फोन पर जानकारी ली। उन्होंने वसीम के परिवार के प्रति सांत्वना भी व्यक्त की। केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने यह जानकारी दी। डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, ‘पीएम मोदी ने फोन पर वसीम बारी की हत्या के बारे में जानकारी ली है। उन्होंने वसीम के परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं भी व्यक्त कीं।’

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भी वसीम की मौत पर दुख जताया। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, ‘हमने बांदीपोरा में शेख वसीम बारी, उनके पिता और भाई को खो दिया। ये पार्टी के लिए बड़ी क्षति है। मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं। पूरी पार्टी उनके परिवार के साथ खड़ी है। मैं सुनिश्चित करता हूं कि उनका बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा।’

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता राम माधव ने कहा कि वह इस घटना से हैरान हैं। राम माधव ने ट्वीट किया, बांदीपुरा में आतंकवादियों द्वारा युवा बीजेपी नेता वसीम बारी और उनके भाई की हत्या से हैरान और दुखी हूं। ऐसा 8 सुरक्षा कमांडो के बावजूद हुआ है। परिवार के प्रति संवेदनाएं।

नैशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला ने भी इस आतंकी हमले की निंदा की और वसीम की मौत पर दुख जताया। उमर ने ट्वीट किया, ‘बांदीपोरा में बीजेपी के पदाधिकारियों और उनके पिता पर जानलेवा आतंकी हमले के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं इस हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। इस मुश्किल समय में मेरी संवेदना उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।’

