जम्मू कश्मीर के बांदीपोरा जिले में आतंकियों ने बुधवार देर शाम बड़ी घटना को अंजाम दिया और भाजपा नेता वसीम बारी की हत्या कर दी। आतंकियों ने वसीम के अलावा उनके पिता और भाई पर भी हमला किया, हमले में तीनों की मौत हो गई है।

जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने ट्वीट किया, ‘बांदीपोरा में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता वसीम बारी पर आतंकवादियों ने गोलीबारी की। अंधाधुंध फायरिंग के दौरान वसीम बारी, उसके पिता बशीर अहमद और उनका भाई उमेर बशीर घायल हो गए और (उन्हें) अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से तीनों ने दम तोड़ दिया।’

#Terrorists fired upon BJP worker Wasim Bari at #Bandipora. During indiscrimnate firing Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and his brother Umer Bashir got injured and shifted to hospital but unfortunately all the three #succumbed to their injuries. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 8, 2020

जानकारी के मुताबिक, वसीम बारी पर हमला उस वक्त किया गया, जब वे दुकान पर पिता और भाई के साथ थे। इसी दौरान आतंकियों ने उन पर फायरिंग कर दी। हमला करने के बाद आतंकी मौके से फरार हो गए। पुलिस और सुरक्षाबलों ने मौके पर आकर पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया। बड़े पैमाने पर सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू किया गया है।

#UPDATE – Former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father & brother, all 3 succumbed to their injuries. The family had a component of 8 security people but unfortunately, none of them was kept along at the time of incident: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh (file pic) https://t.co/wbA1PkTLTL pic.twitter.com/yZm2jTRoCd — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भाजपा नेता की हत्या पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भाजपा नेता की हत्या के बारे में फोन पर जानकारी ली। उन्होंने वसीम के परिवार के प्रति सांत्वना भी व्यक्त की। केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने यह जानकारी दी। डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, ‘पीएम मोदी ने फोन पर वसीम बारी की हत्या के बारे में जानकारी ली है। उन्होंने वसीम के परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं भी व्यक्त कीं।’

Over the telephone, PM @narendramodi enquired about the gruesome killing of Wasim Bari. He also extended condolences to the family of Wasim. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 8, 2020

Terribly shaken by this brutal attack by desperately disgruntled terrorists looking for soft targets. #Kashmir , district #Bandipora #BJP President Wasim Bari, his father and brother, no more. pic.twitter.com/0Jo1XUXxaB — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 8, 2020

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भी वसीम की मौत पर दुख जताया। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, ‘हमने बांदीपोरा में शेख वसीम बारी, उनके पिता और भाई को खो दिया। ये पार्टी के लिए बड़ी क्षति है। मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं। पूरी पार्टी उनके परिवार के साथ खड़ी है। मैं सुनिश्चित करता हूं कि उनका बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा।’

We lost Sheikh Waseem Bari,his father & brother in Bandipora, J&K today in a cowardly attack on them.This is a huge loss for the party. My deepest condolences are with the family.The entire Party stands with the bereaved family. I assure that their sacrifice will not go in vain. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 8, 2020

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता राम माधव ने कहा कि वह इस घटना से हैरान हैं। राम माधव ने ट्वीट किया, बांदीपुरा में आतंकवादियों द्वारा युवा बीजेपी नेता वसीम बारी और उनके भाई की हत्या से हैरान और दुखी हूं। ऐसा 8 सुरक्षा कमांडो के बावजूद हुआ है। परिवार के प्रति संवेदनाएं।

Shocked and saddened by d killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to d family. pic.twitter.com/hAKnOudaxj — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) July 8, 2020

नैशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला ने भी इस आतंकी हमले की निंदा की और वसीम की मौत पर दुख जताया। उमर ने ट्वीट किया, ‘बांदीपोरा में बीजेपी के पदाधिकारियों और उनके पिता पर जानलेवा आतंकी हमले के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं इस हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। इस मुश्किल समय में मेरी संवेदना उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।’