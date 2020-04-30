अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड, अक्षय कुमार से लेकर शाहिद कपूर तक ने ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि

बॉलीवुड के मशहूर अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का 67 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने मुंबई के अस्पताल में ली आखिरी सांस ली। बता दें कि, 67 वर्षीय ऋषि कपूर को बुधवार सुबह उनके परिवार ने एच एन रिलायंस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। ऋषि कपूर लंबे समय से कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे। तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद बुधवार को उन्हें एच. एन. रिलायंस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।

बॉलीवुड

साल 2018 में ऋषि कपूर को पहली बार कैंसर का पता चला था, जिसके बाद अभिनेता लगभग एक साल तक न्यूयॉर्क में रहे थे। वह ठीक होने के बाद सितंबर 2019 में भारत लौटे थे। भारत में वापसी के बाद भी कपूर का स्वास्थ्य अक्सर ध्यान में रहा था। अभिनेता को फरवरी में त्वरित जांच के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। ऋषि कपूर फिल्म अभिनेता रणबीर कपूर के पिता और गुजरे जमाने की अभिनेत्री नीतू सिंह के पति हैं।

उनके निधन के साथ ही बॉलीवुड को दो दिन में दो बड़े झटके लगे हैं। एक दिन पहले ही इरफान खान का निधन हुआ था। ऋषि कपूर के निधन के बाद बॉलीवुड गलियारे से कलाकार ट्वीट कर अपना दुख जता रहा है। बॉलीवुड के जानेमाने एक्टर्स ने उनके निधन पर दुख जताया है। ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- वो गया। ऋषि कपूर गए। अभी उनका निधन हुआ। मैं टूट गया हूं।

वहीं अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, “ऐसा लगता है जैसे हम एक बुरे सपने के बीच में हैं … अभी-अभी ऋषि कपूर जी के निधन की निराशाजनक खबर सुनी, यह दिल दहला देने वाला है। वह एक किंवदंती, एक महान सह-कलाकार और परिवार के एक अच्छे दोस्त थे। मेरे विचार और प्रार्थना उनके परिवार के साथ है।”

ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर राहुल गांधी ने लिखा, ‘भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए खौफनाक हफ्ता, एक और लेजेंड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर का निधन। शानदार एक्टर, सभी पीढ़ियों में जबरदस्त फैन फॉलोइंग, उनकी बहुत याद आएगी। दुख के इस समय में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और फैन्स के साथ है।’म

देखें कुछ ऐसे ही ट्वीट:

