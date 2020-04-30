बॉलीवुड के मशहूर अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का 67 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने मुंबई के अस्पताल में ली आखिरी सांस ली। बता दें कि, 67 वर्षीय ऋषि कपूर को बुधवार सुबह उनके परिवार ने एच एन रिलायंस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। ऋषि कपूर लंबे समय से कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे। तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद बुधवार को उन्हें एच. एन. रिलायंस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।

साल 2018 में ऋषि कपूर को पहली बार कैंसर का पता चला था, जिसके बाद अभिनेता लगभग एक साल तक न्यूयॉर्क में रहे थे। वह ठीक होने के बाद सितंबर 2019 में भारत लौटे थे। भारत में वापसी के बाद भी कपूर का स्वास्थ्य अक्सर ध्यान में रहा था। अभिनेता को फरवरी में त्वरित जांच के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। ऋषि कपूर फिल्म अभिनेता रणबीर कपूर के पिता और गुजरे जमाने की अभिनेत्री नीतू सिंह के पति हैं।

उनके निधन के साथ ही बॉलीवुड को दो दिन में दो बड़े झटके लगे हैं। एक दिन पहले ही इरफान खान का निधन हुआ था। ऋषि कपूर के निधन के बाद बॉलीवुड गलियारे से कलाकार ट्वीट कर अपना दुख जता रहा है। बॉलीवुड के जानेमाने एक्टर्स ने उनके निधन पर दुख जताया है। ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- वो गया। ऋषि कपूर गए। अभी उनका निधन हुआ। मैं टूट गया हूं।

वहीं अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, “ऐसा लगता है जैसे हम एक बुरे सपने के बीच में हैं … अभी-अभी ऋषि कपूर जी के निधन की निराशाजनक खबर सुनी, यह दिल दहला देने वाला है। वह एक किंवदंती, एक महान सह-कलाकार और परिवार के एक अच्छे दोस्त थे। मेरे विचार और प्रार्थना उनके परिवार के साथ है।”

ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर राहुल गांधी ने लिखा, ‘भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए खौफनाक हफ्ता, एक और लेजेंड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर का निधन। शानदार एक्टर, सभी पीढ़ियों में जबरदस्त फैन फॉलोइंग, उनकी बहुत याद आएगी। दुख के इस समय में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और फैन्स के साथ है।’म

देखें कुछ ऐसे ही ट्वीट:

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

I feel like a huge chunk of my childhood just went away. Grew up watching @chintskap ji in so many movies & the vast number of absolutely incredible songs that he expressed on screen were always elevated by his presence and energy. There will never be another like him. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 30, 2020

No no no no …. this is not happening …!! This is sad …………… … very very very very very sad…!!! 🙈…. I'm shocked beyond words …..!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 30, 2020

You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/QsLYZ9ee0B — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 30, 2020

I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now …. Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 30, 2020

He was my childhood….. 😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 30, 2020

No . Cannot be true — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 30, 2020

Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre… will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWB — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened on hearing about #rishikapoor ji

Yeh khabar sunke bohot dukh ho raha hai. I have such lovely memories of working with him.

Our country has lost a great actor today. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aVeKX9etkt — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 30, 2020

One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through…until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020