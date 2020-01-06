JNU में हुई हिंसा पर भड़के बॉलिवुड सिलेब्रिटीज, पढ़िए किसने क्या कहां

बॉलीवुड सिलेब्रिटीज स्वरा भास्कर, शबाना आजमी, तापसी पन्नू, नेहा धूपिया, रितेश देशमुख, कृति सैनन, अनुभव सिन्हा, अनुराग कश्यप, अपर्णा सेन, विशाल ददलानी, विशाल भारद्वाज, अर्पणा सेन जैसे तमाम बॉलिवुड सितारों ने ने जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय(जेएनयू) में हिंसा की निंदा की है और दिल्ली पुलिस से हस्तक्षेप करने की अपील की है।

अभिनेत्री कृति सैनन ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा ‘जेएनयू में जो हुआ उसे देखकर मेरा दिल टूट गया। भारत में इस समय जो हो रहा है वह डरावना है। छात्रों और टीचर्स को पीटा जा रहा है और डरपोक नकाबपोशों द्वारा आतंकित किया जा रहा है। लगातार एक-दूसरे के ऊपर आरोप। पॉलिटिकल अजेंडे के लिए इतना गिर गए हैं। हिंसा से कभी कोई सॉल्यूशन नहीं निकलता। हम इतने अमानवीय कैसे बन गए?’

It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman? — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 6, 2020

स्वरा भास्कर ने इस संबंधी वीडियो संलग्न करते हुए ट्वीट किया, ‘‘सभी दिल्लीवासियों से महत्वपूर्ण अपील है कि जेएनयू परिसर में कथित रूप से एबीवीपी के नकाबपोश गुंडों के हमले रोकने के लिए सरकार एवं दिल्ली पुलिस पर दबाव बनाने के लिए कृपा बाबा गंगनाथ मार्ग पर जेएनयू परिसर के मुख्य द्वार के बाहर बड़ी संख्या में एकत्र हों।’’ उन्होंने परिसर में उनके अभिभावकों की सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंता व्यक्त की। स्वरा भास्कर की मां इरा भास्कर जेएनयू में प्रोफेसर हैं।

स्वरा के वीडियो पर आजमी ने कहा कि वह हिंसा से स्तब्ध हैं और उन्होंने अपराधियों के खिलाफ तत्काल कार्रवाई की अपील की। शबाना आजमी ने स्वरा भास्कर का विडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ‘यह चौंकाने वाला है। इसकी निंदा काफी नहीं है बल्कि हमलावरों के खिलाफ तुरंत ऐक्शन लिए जाने की जरूरत है।’

This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators . https://t.co/P5Arv9aNhj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 5, 2020

आजमी ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में लिखा, ‘क्या यह वाकई हो रहा है? मैं भारत में नहीं हूं और यह दु:स्वप्न लगता है। जेएनयू में हिंसा होने के बाद 20 छात्रों को एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया है। छात्रों एवं शिक्षकों को पीटा गया। यह अत्यंत निंदनीय है। अपराधियों के खिलाफ तत्काल कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए।’

Is this really happening ? Im not in India and it all seems like a nightmare. 20 Students Admitted To AIIMS As Violence Breaks Out In JNU https://t.co/l1Y3PXgtAJ — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 5, 2020

अपर्णा ने आरोप लगाया कि जेएनयू छात्रों को अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद (एबीवीपी) के गुंडों ने पीटा। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘आप कब तक कन्नी काटते रहेंगे? या आपमें ताकत ही नहीं है? हां, मैं उदारवादी हूं। हां, मैं धर्मनिरपेक्ष हूं। और यदि यह विकल्प है तो मुझे इस पर गर्व है। शर्मनाक। एबीवीपी और पुलिस को शर्म आन चाहिए जो उनकी मदद कर रहे हैं और उन्हें उकसा रहे हैं।’’

तापसी पन्नू ने हिंसा का एक वीडियो शेयर कर कहा, ‘भीतर ऐसी स्थिति है, क्या हम इसे एक ऐसी जगह कह सकते हैं जहां हमारा फ्यूचर बनता है। यह बेहद डरावना है और इस नुकसान की भरपाई नहीं हो सकती। यह क्या किया जा रहा है और हमें यह देखना पड़ रहा है। दुखद।’

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see…. saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

सोशल मुद्दों पर हमेशा मुखर रहने वाले डायरेक्टर अनुराग कश्यप ने लिखा, ‘हिंदुत्व आतंकवाद खुलकर सामने आ गया।’ इसके अलावा फिल्मकार विनोद कापड़ी, फिल्मकार एवं संगीतकार विशाल भारद्वाज, निर्देशक बेजॉय नाम्बियार, अभिनेत्री रिचा चड्ढा, निर्देशक अनुभव सिन्हा, निर्देशक अनुराग बसु और अभिनेत्री रेणुना शहाणे ने भी इस घटना की निंदा की।

देखें ट्वीट

Hindutva terrorism is now totally out there . #JNUSU — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 5, 2020

अब बारी भाजपा की है निंदा करने की । वो बोलेंगे कि ये जिन्होंने किया ग़लत था , लेकिन सच यह है की जो हुआ भाजपा और ABVP ने किया और @narendramodi और @AmitShah की निगरानी और छत्र्छाया में किया । @DelhiPolice के साथ मिल के किया । यही एकमात्र सच है । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 5, 2020

None of us can claim to be a citizen of a Democracy any more. That is clearly a lie. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 5, 2020

Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020

इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं

धर्म नहीं, सियासत नहीं.

धन नहीं, विरासत नहीं.

किसी की हो सोच नई,

हो अलग तो अलग सही,

पर तुझे उस सोच को नोचने का हक़ नहीं,

यही भारत का लोकतंत्र है,

और इसमें किसी को शक़ नहीं। -आयुष्मान — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 6, 2020

How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2020

Complete lawlessness! How could masked goons enter JNU & terrorize students and teachers? What is @DelhiPolice doing? Sirf nihatton pe vaar karnaa aataa hai kya? Jo kaanoon khuleaam tod rahein hain unhen khuli chhhoot de rakhi hai kya? Unbelievable!! Scary!! Shameful!! https://t.co/B0AvB2QcpC — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) January 5, 2020

Hai Dastoor ki subah hone se pehle

Raaton ka gehra ho jaana laazim hai

Zulm badhaao abhee tumhare zulmon ka

Had se baahar bhee ho jaana laazim hai It’s shameful and enraging to see what’s happening in #JNUViolence — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) January 5, 2020

Got this one video of the ABVP mob not allowing me to talk to media or help students even as @DelhiPolice continue to look helplessly! Then this mob started shouting Goli Maro desh ke gadaro ko, reigning punches on me & praising @narendramodi ji. #JNUProtests #jnusu pic.twitter.com/jFItG9aTE3 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 5, 2020

All my colleagues present in the meeting with the Government right now, please talk to them about what’s going on in JNU right now. You can’t offer us scrumptious dinners while atrocities go on with students. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 5, 2020

When is this madness going to end… what’s the price one can put on an innocent life. Frightening to see images of students and faculty members being attacked and hurt. This level of violence is unacceptable… #JNU — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 5, 2020

Who are these masked cowards attacking students? Why are the police not protecting them??

Unbelievable. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) January 5, 2020

JNU students being beaten up by ABVP goons. Live on TV! How much longer are you going to look the other way? Or r u spineless? Yes I AM a liberal! Yes, I AM secular! And proud to be so if THIS is the alternative. Shame! Shame on ABVP & the police who are aiding & abetting them! — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) January 5, 2020

Dear @RahulGandhi, @ArvindKejriwal, spare us your moral high ground and get out there, stand in front of the JNU gate. If not anything, your presence will add pressure on the cops. Not the time for political grandstanding! — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) January 5, 2020

I was very upset and angry. Violence has no place in this world we live in and especially with and students.. and those that attack women need to be dealt with savagely. https://t.co/P04Ym4MX3r — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 6, 2020

जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (JNU) परिसर में रविवार की शाम को उस वक्त हिंसा भड़क गई थी जब लाठियों से लैस कुछ नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने छात्रों तथा शिक्षकों पर हमला किया, परिसर में संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाया जिसके बाद प्रशासन को पुलिस को बुलाना पड़ा। घटना के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस के देरी से पहुंचने पर भी सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं।

JNU में हुई हिंसा में तकरीबन 30 छात्र घायल हुए हैं। इस मारपीट में छात्रसंघ की अध्यक्ष आइशी घोष को काफी चोटें आई हैं। मुंबई-पुणे समेत देश के कई हिस्‍सों में बड़ी संख्‍या में लोग JNU में हुई हिंसा के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतर आए हैं। इस बीच JNU हिंसा मामले में पुलिस ने FIR भी दर्ज कर ली है।