JNU में हुई हिंसा पर भड़के बॉलिवुड सिलेब्रिटीज, पढ़िए किसने क्या कहां

बॉलीवुड सिलेब्रिटीज स्वरा भास्कर, शबाना आजमी, तापसी पन्नू, नेहा धूपिया, रितेश देशमुख, कृति सैनन, अनुभव सिन्हा, अनुराग कश्यप, अपर्णा सेन, विशाल ददलानी, विशाल भारद्वाज, अर्पणा सेन जैसे तमाम बॉलिवुड सितारों ने ने जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय(जेएनयू) में हिंसा की निंदा की है और दिल्ली पुलिस से हस्तक्षेप करने की अपील की है।

हिंसा

अभिनेत्री कृति सैनन ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा ‘जेएनयू में जो हुआ उसे देखकर मेरा दिल टूट गया। भारत में इस समय जो हो रहा है वह डरावना है। छात्रों और टीचर्स को पीटा जा रहा है और डरपोक नकाबपोशों द्वारा आतंकित किया जा रहा है। लगातार एक-दूसरे के ऊपर आरोप। पॉलिटिकल अजेंडे के लिए इतना गिर गए हैं। हिंसा से कभी कोई सॉल्यूशन नहीं निकलता। हम इतने अमानवीय कैसे बन गए?’

स्वरा भास्कर ने इस संबंधी वीडियो संलग्न करते हुए ट्वीट किया, ‘‘सभी दिल्लीवासियों से महत्वपूर्ण अपील है कि जेएनयू परिसर में कथित रूप से एबीवीपी के नकाबपोश गुंडों के हमले रोकने के लिए सरकार एवं दिल्ली पुलिस पर दबाव बनाने के लिए कृपा बाबा गंगनाथ मार्ग पर जेएनयू परिसर के मुख्य द्वार के बाहर बड़ी संख्या में एकत्र हों।’’ उन्होंने परिसर में उनके अभिभावकों की सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंता व्यक्त की। स्वरा भास्कर की मां इरा भास्कर जेएनयू में प्रोफेसर हैं।

स्वरा के वीडियो पर आजमी ने कहा कि वह हिंसा से स्तब्ध हैं और उन्होंने अपराधियों के खिलाफ तत्काल कार्रवाई की अपील की। शबाना आजमी ने स्वरा भास्कर का विडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ‘यह चौंकाने वाला है। इसकी निंदा काफी नहीं है बल्कि हमलावरों के खिलाफ तुरंत ऐक्शन लिए जाने की जरूरत है।’

आजमी ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में लिखा, ‘क्या यह वाकई हो रहा है? मैं भारत में नहीं हूं और यह दु:स्वप्न लगता है। जेएनयू में हिंसा होने के बाद 20 छात्रों को एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया है। छात्रों एवं शिक्षकों को पीटा गया। यह अत्यंत निंदनीय है। अपराधियों के खिलाफ तत्काल कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए।’

अपर्णा ने आरोप लगाया कि जेएनयू छात्रों को अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद (एबीवीपी) के गुंडों ने पीटा। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘आप कब तक कन्नी काटते रहेंगे? या आपमें ताकत ही नहीं है? हां, मैं उदारवादी हूं। हां, मैं धर्मनिरपेक्ष हूं। और यदि यह विकल्प है तो मुझे इस पर गर्व है। शर्मनाक। एबीवीपी और पुलिस को शर्म आन चाहिए जो उनकी मदद कर रहे हैं और उन्हें उकसा रहे हैं।’’

तापसी पन्नू ने हिंसा का एक वीडियो शेयर कर कहा, ‘भीतर ऐसी स्थिति है, क्या हम इसे एक ऐसी जगह कह सकते हैं जहां हमारा फ्यूचर बनता है। यह बेहद डरावना है और इस नुकसान की भरपाई नहीं हो सकती। यह क्या किया जा रहा है और हमें यह देखना पड़ रहा है। दुखद।’

सोशल मुद्दों पर हमेशा मुखर रहने वाले डायरेक्टर अनुराग कश्यप ने लिखा, ‘हिंदुत्व आतंकवाद खुलकर सामने आ गया।’ इसके अलावा फिल्मकार विनोद कापड़ी, फिल्मकार एवं संगीतकार विशाल भारद्वाज, निर्देशक बेजॉय नाम्बियार, अभिनेत्री रिचा चड्ढा, निर्देशक अनुभव सिन्हा, निर्देशक अनुराग बसु और अभिनेत्री रेणुना शहाणे ने भी इस घटना की निंदा की।

देखें ट्वीट

जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (JNU) परिसर में रविवार की शाम को उस वक्त हिंसा भड़क गई थी जब लाठियों से लैस कुछ नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने छात्रों तथा शिक्षकों पर हमला किया, परिसर में संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाया जिसके बाद प्रशासन को पुलिस को बुलाना पड़ा। घटना के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस के देरी से पहुंचने पर भी सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं।

JNU में हुई हिंसा में तकरीबन 30 छात्र घायल हुए हैं। इस मारपीट में छात्रसंघ की अध्यक्ष आइशी घोष को काफी चोटें आई हैं। मुंबई-पुणे समेत देश के कई हिस्‍सों में बड़ी संख्‍या में लोग JNU में हुई हिंसा के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतर आए हैं। इस बीच JNU हिंसा मामले में पुलिस ने FIR भी दर्ज कर ली है।

