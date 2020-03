View this post on Instagram

For all dog lovers worrying that my dogs don't have any place INSIDE our home 😁 Chill. Just like they are. Patch prefers his cozy rug. While Drama literally chills on the cold floor. (Which he licks and drools all over.🤦‍♀️😂) #dogslife #itsadogsworld #dogsrule STOP WORRYING GUYS😁