Visibly frustrated Arnab Goswami made to wait outside Mumbai police station for four hours as Republic TV CFO grilled; Kavita Kaushik, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait slam anchor for antics

Arnab Goswami looked helpless while standing outside the NM Joshi Police Station in Mumbai, waiting to face another round of police interrogation. He told a reporter from his own TV channel that he was being made to wait for four hours outside the NM Joshi Marg Police Station as cops interrogated his CFO, S Sundaram. This came days after FIR actress Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait slammed the controversial anchor for his on air shenanigans.

A visibly frustrated Goswami said, “They called me at 2 PM and I arrived here on time…All these cases have been filed by Vadra-Congress and the Sonia-Sena government against Republic Media Network…We had exposed the conspiracy in the Bandra case. This is the reward we are getting for exposing the truth. You are called to the police station to explain your journalism.”

Goswami’s interrogation started at around 6 PM after the cops grilled his CFO for six hours. Goswami wondered if the police were trying to stop him from anchoring his prime time TV shows both on Republic Bharat and Republic TV.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected Goswami’s plea seeking exemption from today’s police interrogation in the criminal case filed at the Pydhonie Police Station for his controversial broadcast allegedly to defame the Muslim community. The court rejected his plea but gave him an option to appear before the NM Joshi Marg Police Station since Goswami’s lawyer Harish Salve had said that the Pydhonie Police Station fell in a containment zone.

Earlier, Goswami had to face more than 12 hours of grilling at the NM Joshi Police Station in another case of promoting religious hatred.

Earlier, as reported by Janta Ka Reporter, Goswami was summoned by the Pydhonie Police Station of the Mumbai Police to appear for interrogation on Wednesday. The notice had read, “A complaint is registered at the Pydhonie Police Station against you under reference number 137/20 on 02/05/2020U/s 153, 153 A, 295 A, 500, 505 (2), 501 (1) (B) (C), 511, 120 (B), of the Indian Penal Code. Police Inspector Suresh Gaikwad is the investigating officer.”

Alongside Goswami, his CFO, Sundaram, will also be appearing for tomorrow’s grilling.

Several celebrities including FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actress Kubbra Sait had slammed Goswami for his shenanigans in the recent days leading to his interrogation by the Mumbai Police.