Another setback for Arnab Goswami as Bombay High Court rejects his plea for exemption from police interrogation; Kavita Kaushik, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star slam anchor for shenanigans

In another huge setback for Arnab Goswami, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the Republic TV founder’s plea for an exemption from the police interrogation scheduled for Wednesday. This effectively means that Goswami will have to face the second round of police interrogation on Wednesday. This came just days after FIR actress Kavita Kaushik and Sif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait slammed the controversial anchor for shenanigans.

While Goswami was being represented by Harish Salve, Kapil Sibal argued for the Maharashtra government. Salve argued that Goswami must be given an exemption from appearing before the police since the Pydhonie Police Station falls under the COVID-19 containment zone.

Sibal, according to Livelaw website, replied, “You can come to NM Joshi Police Station if Pydhonie is under a containment zone.” Salve could not explain satisfactorily as to why he wanted a deferment of Goswami’s scheduled interrogation on Wednesday. This prompted the Bombay High Court judges to direct Goswami to appear before the NM Joshi Police Station on Wednesday.

The court, however, has given Goswami interim protection from arrest in the meantime. The High Court bench comprised of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla.

Earlier, Goswami had to face more than 12 hours of grilling at the NM Joshi Police Station in another case of promoting religious hatred.

Earlier, as reported by Janta Ka Reporter, Goswami was summoned by the Pydhonie Police Station of the Mumbai Police to appear for interrogation on Wednesday. The notice had read, “A complaint is registered at the Pydhonie Police Station against you under reference number 137/20 on 02/05/2020U/s 153, 153 A, 295 A, 500, 505 (2), 501 (1) (B) (C), 511, 120 (B), of the Indian Penal Code. Police Inspector Suresh Gaikwad is the investigating officer.”

Alongside Goswami, his CFO, Sundaram, will also be appearing for tomorrow’s grilling.

Earlier, several celebrities including FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actress Kubbra Sait had slammed Goswami for his shenanigans in the recent days leading to his interrogation by the Mumbai Police.