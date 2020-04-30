After FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, Mulk director Anubhav Sinha takes dig at Arnab Goswami for communal rant controversy targeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Arnab Goswami found himself at the receiving end as filmmaker Anubhav Sinha targeted him for his recent alleged communal rant targeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi in one of his TV debates. The Mulk director’s criticism for the Republic TV founder came after TV actress Kavita Kaushik lashed out at Goswami for the same reason.

Anubhav took to Twitter to vent out his frustration. His first tweet read, “Sorry I’m confused. What are the legal charges against Arnab. Loose talk against Sonia Gandhi??? Or inciting communal hatred????”

His subsequent tweet read, “I think we are getting it all wrong here and feel they are missing these details. They are not. They give a fuck and their narrative is ‘sold’ day in and out. The nuance is redundant now.”

He didn’t end here. In his next tweet, Anubhav sarcastically urged journalists to felicitate Goswami with a Lifetime Award at one of their award functions. “I have a good idea for all the ‘Journalists’. At one of your Award Functions, or actually all of them this year Give Arnab the Lifetime Achievement Award. Matter Ends!!! Cool na???”

Goswami has found himself in a spot of bother for his controversial broadcast after several police complaints were filed against him for allegedly inciting communal tension on the mob lynching of two Hindu monks in one of his TV debates. He was even interrogated for more than 12 hours in a Mumbai police station earlier this week.

Kavita had lashed out at Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami for disparaging comments aimed at Congress President Sonia Gandhi during one of his recent TV shows. Reacting to a video rant by Goswami, Kavita had written, “Seriously, how is this allowed ?? And students have FIR against them !? But this is OK ??? Seriously?”