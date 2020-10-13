“They will shut down your channel”: Salman Khan hits back at Arnab Goswami; tells Bigg Boss contestants, ‘Whatever I had to say, I’ve said it indirectly’

Salman Khan has taken a brutal potshot at Arnab Goswami by warning that his continuous shouting will lead to the closure of his TV channel. In an indirect dig at Goswami during a conversation with Bigg Boss contestants over the weekend, Salman said that one mustn’t stoop to any low to grab the TRP or the Television Rating Point. This came just days after Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek used Salman Khan-produced The Kapil Sharma Show to mock Goswami.

Addressing this year’s Bigg Boss contestants, Salman said, “Ham Sab ko TRP chahiye. But, us keliye, you will have to play the right game. Ye nahi ki TRP aap kuch bhi karke le ke aayein. Wo aap khelo, sachcha game khelo. Be honest to yourself….. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log. I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Khwah Makhwah! Point hi nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge (We all need the TRP. But, for that, you will play the right game. Not that you will resort to anything to get the TRP. Play honestly, play the right game. Be it Bigg Boss or any other show, you have to play the right game. You can’t do anything for TRP. I have never seen the response you are getting. Be honest and real to win big. Not by speaking nonsense, lie and shouting unnecessarily. This is pointless. They will shut down your channel.)”

Salman did not stop here. He made one more dig seemingly targeting Goswami as he said, “Jo mujhe kahna tha, indirectly maine kah diya. (Whatever I had to say, I’ve said it indirectly.)”

Goswami has continuously targeted Salman by yelling at him from the studio of his TV channel. He’s been attacking Salman for his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Last week, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek had mimicked Goswami by recreating the Republic TV founder’s mujhe drug do rant. Kiku had converted the line to mujhe jug do, while Krushna had disguised himself as one of the controversial colleagues of Goswami.

On Monday, as many as 38 prominent productions houses owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn among others mounted an unprecedented legal battle in the Delhi High Court against Goswami, his TV channel, Times Now and its editors namely Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar for defaming Bollywood.