“Sorry”: Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show issues stunning apology to Archa Puran Singh for jokes by him, Kushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma

Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show has issued a stunning apology to the popular comedy show’s judge Archana Puran Singh for causing hurt to the veteran actress with his jokes on her. Kiku, who plays the character of Bachcha Singh and his twin brother Achcha Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show said that although he was always mindful of never crossing the line while pulling each other’s leg, but he would like to say sorry to Archana Puran Singh if she ever felt bad by his jokes on her.

Kiku’s apology came just days after Archana had revealed the person, who was responsible for all nasty jokes aimed at her during the TKSS.

“We try our best to not hurt anyone with our jokes. We make fun of each other and pull each other’s leg. Archana ji is as much as a co-star like any of us. One needs to understand that she is part of the team and we create jokes sitting with each other. She is very much aware of what jokes are going to be cracked and what the script is. Archana Ji takes them very sportingly.

“It is like when a group of friends meet they pull each other’s leg and crack jokes and no one gets offended because that’s the kind of bond they share. Our bond with Archana ji is the same and she doesn’t mind it all. But with due respect if ever she has felt bad we would like to say sorry,” Kiku told Times of India.

The famous comedian also said that his costars namely Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma shared ‘a great bond’ with Archana adding that it was a very long association. He said, “They have known and worked with each other since the Comedy Circus days. I have done only 1 season of Comedy Circus but they did work together on 17 seasons and for some 8 years. They share such a strong bond and now working on TKSS, it has become stronger. When we shoot for TKSS we make sure that when any celebrity is visiting our show we draw a line and don’t go over the top with our jokes.”

Archana, who replaced Navjot Sidhu as the show’s judge, has become an inseparable part of Kapil Sharma’s team. She had recently taken to Instagram to share a video to reveal how her director Bharat Kukreti was responsible for all the jokes that were aimed at her in the show.

Archana has often been a soft target of Krushna, Kapil, Bharti and Kiku on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, she has never taken offence to jokes being cracked at her expense. Kapil has always teased her by accusing her of carrying two crocodiles while returning home to Madh Island. Archana had posted a video of her journey back home to prove Kapil wrong. Since then, her off-the-cuff videos on Instagarm have become a rage of sorts on social media.