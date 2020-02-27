Days after Bharti Singh leaves Kapil Sharma embarrassed, Archana Puran Singh publicly shames ‘director’ responsible for jokes against her

Days after Bharti Singh left Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh embarrassed, the latter has revealed the director of The Kapil Sharma Show, blaming him for the jokes against her on the popular comedy programme.

Archana, who replaced Navjot Sidhu as the show’s judge, has become an inseparable part of Kapil Sharma’s team. She recently took to Instagram to share a video to reveal how her director Bharat Kukreti was responsible for all the jokes that were aimed at her in the show.

Dressed in a green loose fit poncho style blouse with an embellished V neck collar with her accessories including gold earrings, Archana shot the video to give us a sneak peak at the behind the scene moments on The Kapil Sharma Show.

While capturing the visuals, Archana also walked towards Taapsee Pannu, who was on the show to promote her upcoming film Thappad, along with Dia Mirza and Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee was seen clad in a knee-length navy pencil skirt with a longline white collared shirt. Her curly locks were tied high in a bun. Tapsee chose to match her blouse with her footwear by going for white pumps.

Archana told Taapsee, “Best of luck for Thappad. I loved the trailer, absolutely amazing. You know very few trailers give you goosebumps, but this was one such. What a lovely message.”

She then shifted her attention to Dia, was seen attired in ethnic wear as she flaunted her designer black saree and a bright yellow blouse with hair parted in the center and left loose. Her accessories included a chunky necklace bangle and earrings. She told Dia, “Hey Dia, all the best.”

It was here when The Kapil Sharma Show’s director Bharat Kukreti decided to crack a joke at Archana’s expense as he pointed to a man’s photo stitched on the jacket of Anubhav Sinha and said that this is how Archana looked when she was young. To which Archana said, “He’s our director and the naughtiest among all.”

Earlier this week, a video of Bharti Singh leaving Archana and Kapil speechless with her funny one-liners had gone viral after Sony TV shared it on Instagram. In the video, Bharti had cracked a joke targeting Archana. As finally revealed by Archana, that joke too may have been scripted at the behest of Kukreti.