Sonu Nigam lashes out at Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, threatens to release video on actress Marina Kuwar; days after poking fun at Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Singer Sonu Nigam has lashed out at music mogul Bhushan Kumar of T-Series by threatening to expose him if he did not mend his ways. Sonu threatened to upload Bhushan Kumar’s video with actress Marina Kuwar, who had accused the T-Series owner of sexually assaulting her. This came days after Sonu warned that soon a budding singer or music composer may commit suicide after Sushant Singh Rajput. Not too long ago, the famous Bollywood singer had taken a dig at Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar too.

Sonu Nigam

In a viral video, Sonu is heard saying, “Bhushan Kumar, ab toh tera naam lena hi padega mujhe. Aur ab tu tu ke layak hai. Tune galat admi se panga le liya (Now I will have to take your name. And now, you deserve to be addressed in a disparaging manner. You have messed with the wrong person).”

Sonu continued reminding Bhushan of how he had once requested for protection from the underworld don Abu Salem. Sonu said, “Tu bhul gaya woh time jab tu mere ghar pe aake… ‘bhai bhai meri album kar do. Bhai ‘Deewana’ kar do. Bhai, Smita Thackeray se milwa do, Bal Thackeray se milwa do. Abu Salem se bacha lo. Abu Salem galiyaan de raha hai’… yaad hai na Abu Salem se bacha do? Yaad hai ki nahi yeh sab cheezein? (Do you remember when you would come to my home requesting, ‘brother record an album for me. brother, record Deewana for me, brother, introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem. Abu Salem is abusing me’… do you remember?)”

[Also Read- Today Sushant Singh Rajput has died, tomorrow you can hear same about singer: Sonu Nigam indirectly attacks Salman Khan, ‘music mafia’ of Bollywood]

Sonu then issued a chilling threat to Bhushan warning him to mend his ways else he would be forced to release the video on actress Marina Kuwar, who had accused the music baron of sexually assaulting her in 2018. Sonu said, “Marina Kuwar yaad hai na? Wo kyun boli, wo kyun back out ki ye mujhe nahi pata, ye media ko pata hai. Mafia isi tarah function karta hai. Uska video mere paas pada hai. Ab agar tune mere se panga liya to main wo video apne YouTube channel par daal dunga. Aur bahut dhoom dhaam se daalunga. Mere munh mat lagna ab tu bas. (Do you remember Marina Kuwar? I don’t know why she said and why she backed out. The media knows about it. The mafia functions exactly like this. I have that video. If you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel. I will do so with pomp and show. Don’t mess with me).”

Bhushan Kumar had denied the allegations of sexual harassment in 2018.

Earlier, reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sonu had said that the Bollywood music scene was being controlled by two ‘mafias’ adding that soon a singer, music composer or lyricist would also be forced to commit suicide.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.

Last month, Sonu Nigam had poked fun at Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani by saying that they had destroyed the essence of the ‘Idol’ franchise by indulging in gimmicks such as crying and touching contestants’ feet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Shocking! Arnab Goswami’s colleague Gaurav Arya insults India’s war veterans, warns them of public thrashing; Kavita Kaushik, Saif Ali Khan slam Republic TV founder...

Entertainment

“To the fathers who have shaped my life”: Tina Ambani writes heartfelt note on Father’s Day with rare photos; weeks after sending emotional message...

Entertainment

“I am nothing without you”: IAS topper Tina Dabi pens emotional note on Father’s Day; Husband Athar Aamir Khan remembers ‘mohabbat and dua’ from...

Education

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: It’s CONFIRMED, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad to declare UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 within two weeks...

Entertainment

Controversy over ‘Surrender Modi’: What Rahul Gandhi did not say in his tweet, Sudhir Chaudhary of Zee News and other BJP leaders pronounced on...

Delhi

“Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi”: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh jibe at PM after clean chit to China on Galwan Vallley occupation

Entertainment

“Stand with Sushant’s fans”: Salman Khan requests his fans amidst call for boycott in extraordinary online petition and removal of Being Human poster in...

Entertainment

“Boycott Karan Johar, YRF films, Salman Khan”: Online petition garners almost 40 lakh signatures; Salman Khan’s poster removed from Being Human shop in Sushant...

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Alia Bhatt loses whopping 10 lakh followers on Instagram; 1 million fans unfollow Karan Johar and Salman Khan; Sonam Kapoor...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here