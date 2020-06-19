Today Sushant Singh Rajput has died, tomorrow you can hear same about singer: Sonu Nigam indirectly attacks Salman Khan, ‘music mafia’ of Bollywood

Singer Sonu Nigam has indirectly hit out at Salman Khan for torturing newcomers in Bollywood particularly rising singers. He warned that soon a singer, songwriter or music composer could commit suicide because of harassment faced in the entertainment industry by Bollywood mafia. His explosive reaction came just days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. He also accused two music companies to controlling singers like a mafia.
In a video message, Sonu said, “It happened to me. I have sung a song and then the same actor, who is facing criticism these days, says that ‘don’t let him sing.’ He did the same thing to Arijit Singh. What’s this? How can you use your power like that? It’s even embarrassing to say that many of songs have been dubbed. This is humiliating, isn’t it? I don’t ask for work. First, you call me to sing and once I’ve sung, you dub my song.”
Sonu said that nine singers were being employed to sing one song in a bid to inflict insult on people fallen out with top names in the entertainment industry. He said that soon a siner, music composer or lyricist could commit suicide just like Sushant Singh Rajput did.
Sonu said, “Today, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor has died. Tomorrow you can hear the same about any singer, music composer or lyricist because there’s a bigger mafia that exists in the music scene than those making films in India. I understand it’s important to do business and there are people who want to rule the industry. I was lucky that I entered at a very young age so I could escape their clutches. But it’s a difficult scenario for the new kids.”
Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.
Arijit, in an award function in 2014, had allegedly insulted Salman when he went to pick up an award for Kyunki Tum Hi Ho.. song. While on stage, he had said, ‘aap ne to sula hi diya (You made me sleep)’ implying that the actor’s presence had caused him enough boredom.
This had apparently angered Salman, who refused to include Arijit’s song in his film Sultan. When asked to comment on Arijit’s public apology, Salman had disdainfully said, “Who’s that?”