Today Sushant Singh Rajput has died, tomorrow you can hear same about singer: Sonu Nigam indirectly attacks Salman Khan, ‘music mafia’ of Bollywood

Singer Sonu Nigam has indirectly hit out at Salman Khan for torturing newcomers in Bollywood particularly rising singers. He warned that soon a singer, songwriter or music composer could commit suicide because of harassment faced in the entertainment industry by Bollywood mafia. His explosive reaction came just days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. He also accused two music companies to controlling singers like a mafia.

In a video message, Sonu said, “It happened to me. I have sung a song and then the same actor, who is facing criticism these days, says that ‘don’t let him sing.’ He did the same thing to Arijit Singh. What’s this? How can you use your power like that? It’s even embarrassing to say that many of songs have been dubbed. This is humiliating, isn’t it? I don’t ask for work. First, you call me to sing and once I’ve sung, you dub my song.”

Sonu said that nine singers were being employed to sing one song in a bid to inflict insult on people fallen out with top names in the entertainment industry. He said that soon a siner, music composer or lyricist could commit suicide just like Sushant Singh Rajput did.

Sonu said, “Today, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor has died. Tomorrow you can hear the same about any singer, music composer or lyricist because there’s a bigger mafia that exists in the music scene than those making films in India. I understand it’s important to do business and there are people who want to rule the industry. I was lucky that I entered at a very young age so I could escape their clutches. But it’s a difficult scenario for the new kids.”

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.

Sushant was believed to have into depression. Bollywood fans lashed out at stars such as Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ekta Kapoor and Salman Khan for promoting nepotism at the cost of rising talents such as Sushant. A criminal complaint was filed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Salman Khan had allegedly refused to use a song sung by Arijit Singh in one of his films. A desperate Arijit had then taken to social media to apologise for insulting Salman Khan during an award show.