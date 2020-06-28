Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan begged for role with folded hands, made Rohit Shetty cry: Explosive revelation by Simmba director amidst nepotism debate after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty had once revealed how Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan once arrived at his office to beg for a role in his film. Rohit had said on The Kapil Sharma Show that Sara’s gesture made him cry. The video of Rohit’s revelation has gone viral amidst a raging debate over the prevalent nepotism in Bollywood in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

“This girl sent me a message saying that she wanted to work with me.”

Sara corrected him that there was more than one message, prompting Rohit Shetty to say, “She sent me 15-20 text messages. So, I replied to Sara and asked her to come to my office. I thought she is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She will have 4-5 bodyguards. There will be 3-4 managers. And those managers will also have managers. There will be boys and those boys will have their own boys.”

Rohit’s funny tone changed as he moved on to the more serious bit of the revelation. He told Kapil Sharma, “I think my chief AD Sneha was there. I asked her who is Sara accompanied by. She told me that she has come alone. I wondered why she has come alone. I asked her come inside the office. After that, this girl literally, I can reveal now that she has become a star. She folded her hands and began to desperately ask, ‘Sir please give me work.’ And don’t forget that she was Saif Ali Khan’s daughter.”

Rohit continued, “Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter comes alone walking to my office and then desperately begs for a role. It made me cry.”

The revelation made Sara emotional as she held Rohit’s hands and began to appreciate his kindness.

The revelation assumes significance in light of the raging debate over nepotism in Bollywood.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.