Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble tweet to counter support for farmers by Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, US VP Kamala Harris’ niece; Rahul Dravid thanked for ‘declaration’

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid became a top trend on the microblogging site Twitter after his ex-teammates, Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble, took to Twitter to counter the support for protesting farmers by Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and Meena Harris.

This was after both Tendulkar and Kumble used identical hashtags, #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, to share near-identical tweets seemingly in response to the extraordinary support shown by international celebrities. Kumble wrote, “As the world’s largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether

#IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Tendulkar, for his part, had written, “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Tendulkar had earlier faced condemnation from netizens, who lamented their decision to treat the former India batsman as their idol. However, soon Dravid began to trend with cricket fans thanking him for not allowing Tendulkar to complete his double century against Pakistan in a Test match. This was because Dravid had declared the innings when Tendulkar was batting at 194.

Recalling that incident, one fan wrote, ”

Only Dravid knew him inside out. https://t.co/2Lq6O4UWR0 — maxmelbin (@maxmelbin) February 3, 2021

Yuck!!!!! Shame on you! Can’t believe I was a massive fan! https://t.co/V8c8yieHQW — shweta soni (@ritusoni80) February 3, 2021

Luckily Rahul Dravid isn’t on Twitter. https://t.co/HvsQEsrywC — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) February 3, 2021

Dravid was right about the declaration — Sathes Kumar Kanagaraj (@Sathes1729) February 3, 2021

Fans were quick to dig out an old interview of Dravid, where he had said how freedom fighters such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel always fascinated him.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian External Affairs Ministry had to issue an extraordinary statement after pop star Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, former porn star Mia Khalifa and actor Amanda Cerny extended their support to the farmers’ movement. Tens of thousands of farmers have been staging protests at the Delhi borders demanding the withdrawal of three Farm Laws that they say have been enacted to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s businessman cronies.