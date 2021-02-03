“Disgrace..Shakespearean tragedy”: Sachin Tendulkar faces fans’ ire for taking on Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa, Meena Harris for support to farmers

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar is facing fans’ ire after he joined Bollywood celebrities to counter the extraordinary support to farmers extended by international stars such as Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris and Mia Khalifa. While some termed his social media post with hashtag #IndiaAgainstPropaganda ‘disgrace’, others called Tendulkar’s action ‘Shakespearean tragedy.’

Tendulkar wrote in his tweet, “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

His fans weren’t impressed by the batting maestro’s action given that he has yet to voice his support to hundreds of thousands of farmers, who’ve been braving freezing cold and police brutality at Delhi borders for over two months.

Earlier, the usual suspects in Bollywood namely Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgan were roped in by the government o counter the global impact created by Rihanna, Greta, Meena and Mia. The Ministry of External Affairs had to resort to an extraordinary step to issue a formal statement in response to social media posts by a group of private citizens abroad.

